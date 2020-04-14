Vanguard Logo

El-Rufai approves release of 72 inmates in Kaduna

On 6:00 pm
El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, approved the release of 72 convicts from the Kaduna and Kafanchan Correctional Centres as part of government’s efforts at checking the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko, who announced the release of the inmates, said 69 of the convicts were released in Kaduna, while three were freed in Kafanchan.

According to her,  42  inmates who were freed from the Kaduna Correctional Centre, were convicts who were given options of fine not exceeding N50,000.

The attorney general said four inmates were serving three years and above with less than six months of their sentence to serve.

He added that one of the inmates had spent 75 per cent of his sentence after remission, while 22 others were convicted for minor offences.

‘’From the Kafanchan Custodial Centre, two inmates were freed with three months left on their sentence,  while one inmate was released based on old age,’’ she said (NAN)

 

Vanguard.

