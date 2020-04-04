EKSG fumigates markets, other strategic areas in Ekiti state

Kindly Share This Story:



By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government in collaboration with Emma-POP Ventures Limited on Saturday commenced fumigation of strategic places across the state, as part of effort to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the State.

Speaking with Journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources Hon. Gbenga Agbeyo, said the the exercise became necessary to prevent the people of the state from contacting jthe disease.

According to him , the fumigation is one of the proactive measures taken by the state government on monthly bases to curb outbreak of diseases.

Agbeyo who said that government was intensifying its efforts to combat the spread of the dangerous covid 19 said ithe fumigation would be done in strategic places such as markets, hospitals, schools and churches.

Commenting on the palliative measures, the commissioner appealed to the people of the state to exercise patient as government was working on how to cushion the effects of the stay at home order.

He advised them to continue to abide by the directives of Mr Governor on the covid 19 so as to curtail the spread of the virus.

He stressed the commitment of the present administration to providing conducive and livable environment to fight against epidemics especially the corona virus which is spreading everyday

While speaking with the Head of the Emma- POP Ventures Limited who is also the son of the soil, Otunba Ademola Popoola , he said the gesture was to support the mission and vision of Dr Kayode Fayemi to curtail the covid 19 and provide conducive environment for the people of the State.

Otunba Popoola who said the exercise which started from market today would last for four days.

He solicited the cooperation of the entire people of the state as the exercise continues to allow their officials do their job as expected.

The Director Environmental Health and Sanitation Mr Tunde Balogun also said that the ministry has embarked on the fumigation exercise from time to time to prevent outbreak of diseases.

He urged Ekiti people to always support the Environmental Officials by abiding by environmental laws as new environmental laws which is presently in the State House of Assembly would soon out.

Some of the places fumigated today are; Oja Bisi, Atikankan, Ojido Market, Enu Odi Market, Ojumose and Old Garage area.

Those who spoke with our reporters, Mr Sunday Agunbiade, Mrs Bolanle Adetona and Mr Adebayo Olaosebikan who thanked the State Government for the exercise appealed to the state

Government provide palliative measures to cushion the effects of hardship experienced as a result of the stay at home directive.

