By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Lecturers at Ekiti State University, EKSU, have promised to find an antidote to coronavirus.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU-EKSU, on Wednesday, made the promise while donating sanitisers to the state government.

The union said the sanitisers were a result of research work, which was mainly produced to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

Speaking while donating some consignment to Ekiti State Government in Ado Ekiti, ASUU Chairman, Akure Zone, Professor Olu Olufayo, revealed that the alcohol-based ointment christened ‘ASUU Sanitiser,’ will be distributed free to over 5,000 residents.

Olufayo said: “Since this pandemic broke out in Nigeria, ASUU has been supporting the government physically and financially through provisions of quality sanitisers and running of jingles on radio and television and distribution of handbills to educate our people about Coronavirus.”

On the coronavirus antidote, he s aid: “Again, our members all over Nigeria are carrying out research upon research to find an antidote to this killer virus and the results will be made public soon.

“ASUU is concerned about the welfare of the populace and we have to support the government despite our unresolved crisis over payroll with the Federal government.

“What we are donating complies with the directive of ASUU National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, that every zone must help the government in whatever form to fight Coronavirus.”

Vanguard

