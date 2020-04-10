Ekiti lawmakers offer April salaries to fight coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of measures to check the spread of the coronavirus in Ekiti, members of the State House of Assembly on Friday pledged their April salaries to support the state government.

The lawmakers’ gesture was in addition to their individual palliative initiatives in their constituencies.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mrs. Yemisi Ayokunle, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Ayokunle said the lawmakers were also ready to give their support in other areas such as necessary legislation to fight the virus.

The House spokesperson commended Governor Kayode Fayemi and his team for the various stimulus packages which had been implemented to ease the effects of the stay -at- home directive on the people of the state.

She, however, appealed to the people of Ekiti to adhere strictly to the government’s directive and keep to the social distancing directive and regular hand washing measures offered by medical experts to stay free of the pandemic.

“As lawmakers and representatives of our constituents, we assure the people of our support at all times,” Ayokunle said. (NAN)

Vanguard

