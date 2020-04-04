Kindly Share This Story:

Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has again demonstrated it’s customer focused orientation and unrelenting commitment to improved service delivery with it’s latest acquisition of four additional 33KV Cable Reels.

This heartening information was disclosed on Friday 3rd April 2020, in a statement signed by the Company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications – Godwin Idemudia.

He affirmed that the acquisition of the equipment is another strong indication of EKEDP’s overall commitment to enhance its distribution infrastructure and consistently improve service delivery within its franchise coverage area.

Idemudia added that the cable which will be laid between it’s Alagbon Transmission Substation and Ademola injection substation would boost the Victoria Island environment with an additional 26MW of electricity.

He revealed that the power will also be used to feed Oniru, a high-growing area with a double supply arrangement.

“The equipment will greatly improve the availability and reliability of supply within the Victoria Island axis and Oniru area under our network.” Idemudia said.

Idemudia also reiterated the Company’s ’s determination to ensure that it’s customers’ energy demands are met during the lockdown period.

He stated that the Company is contstantly rerouting the power supply it is receiving to residential areas where power is mostly needed at this time.

“We shall continue to do everything possible to support working remotely during this time. We understand that power is critical to productivity and assure our customers that we will continue to put in place, necessary measures to ensure the stability of supply throughout this period” the statement concluded.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: