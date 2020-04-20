Ehanire: Nine out of 10 patients will recover from COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday at least nine of out 10 COVID-19 patients would recover from the disease.

Ehanire, who addressed journalists at the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, said people are apprehensive because of the high number of confirmed cases while forgetting that such infected persons would most likely recover from the disease.

Nigeria currently has 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

While 170 persons have been discharged, 21 others have been killed by the virus.

A journalist had asked the minister to respond to rumours that an ambulance was used to convey some COVID-19 patients from Bwari in Abuja.

In his response, Ehanire said: “I would like to appeal to everybody not to see an ambulance as a sign of COVID-19 if that’s not what it is. An ambulance can do a large number of things, so the sign of an ambulance does not immediately translate to COVID-19. That is over the top apprehension.

“It can happen but in this case, I don’t believe so. There is no reason for apprehension because over 90 percent of those who have COVID-19 will recover.

“Nine out 10 will recover, so what is the fear about. Only that the numbers are so large that we forget that people recover and the few get very sick, that is just about four or five out of 100.”

He said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would double his testing capacity from 1,500 to 3,000 persons daily.

Vanguard

