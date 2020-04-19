Breaking News
Egbo commiserates with Buhari, Kyari’s family

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State House of Assembly candidate for Ughelli North constituency II in the 2019 election, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, has described the death of the late Chief of Staff to President Mohammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari as sad and painful.

Egbo who spoke with the Vanguard, yesterday described the late Mallam Abba Kyari as a dedicated and loyal public servant and party man, saying that his death was a colossal loss to the country.

While commiserating with the family, President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC leadership and members at all levels, he told the family to be consoled with the good legacies their father left behind.

Egbo said: “The news of his death came to me as a rude shock and it is with great sadness that I, my family and my political associates commiserate with Mr President and Abba Kyari family on the passing away of the elder statesman, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“His death is a big loss not just to his family and President Mohammadu Buhari but the entire country. Late Abba Kyari was one of the strong pillars of this administration”.

Vanguard

