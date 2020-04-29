Effective Data Governance: IIM-Africa inks partnership deal with Data Management University

Kindly Share This Story:

President/Chairman of the governing council of IIM-Africa, Dr. Oyedokun Oyewole has said that effective data governance strategy has become more essential for the survival and sustenance of government and businesses, especially with the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Oyewole said there is the need to ensure that the right policies, processes, technology, and people are in place to effectively manage data while complying with legal and regulatory requirements.

He said that as part of the IIM Africa’s commitments towards ensuring global best practices, it has entered into a long-term partnership with DataManagementU.com to bring the finest data management training to industries across Africa.

According to the IIM President, the alliance is expected to provide members of the Institute and other professionals across Africa, high standards, internationally-recognized learning, education, and certification.

President EWSolutions stated “We have truly enjoyed getting to know IIM Africa. I believe that working with wonderful people is the key to a great partnership. We are very excited to work with you and your team as well”.

The Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa is the premiere International Information Management Professional Institute, with head office in Denver, Colorado USA. IIM Africa is a registered Nonprofit Corporation under the law of Colorado, USA with assigned entity identification number 20181786160, and chapters in Africa, Europe & Asia.

VANGUARD

