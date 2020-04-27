Edo politician tasks security agencies on COVID-19 funds

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – AN Edo state based businessman and politician, Eghosa Agbonifo yesterday tasked security agencies on the disbursement of funds being raised by governments at all level for COVID-19 urging them to check diversion of such funds for other purposes.

In a chat with journalists where the entrepreneur spoke on several issues, he also lamented the adverse effect of the pandemic on his business and others as he urged youths to live up to their expectation of being leaders of tomorrow.

He said: “I had said in January that the pandemic won’t be an easy ride to fight. The reasons are, we do not have a population census to determine the numbers of our citizens. Fighting such a pandemic will be difficult because of poor data. Secondly, I see political undertones in the fight against the COVID-19 and also bottleneck.

“I will advise for sincerity of purpose and also for the anti-graft agencies to be more upright to oversee the spending and also to monitor round-tripping. My business entails a lot of traveling because I deal with luxury fashion brands and also sell cars. The COVID-19 outbreak has hindered a lot.”

On his advice for young persons, the father of three said: “Our youth must brace up for the task ahead. We are too relaxed and allow the older generations to make vital decisions for us. The youths must realise that youthfulness itself is a talent.”

Talking about business environment in Nigeria he said government needs to do more to make it favourable for starters. “I started my business in 1999; and as at that time, I commenced with used items that I sourced from Cotonou, Togo, and Ghana, these items are usually referred to as Okrika in local parlance.

“My first ever purchase was disappointing and my mother encouraged me and helped me in the sales. I formerly registered my company in September 2008 and became a formal business entity known as Etek Global Resources.

“The business environment in Nigeria is not encouraging. To strive one must master the art of taking it from the lion’s mouth but I believe with focused leadership things will adjust.”

He said besides his business, he is also a philanthropist that has done much for his community. “I believe in giving back to my immediate environment. Because in the end, skulls and bones are still the end of humanity. What we do for humans is what will tell after we are done on earth.

“I do my best to balance family and business by making time available for them. My kids are growing fast and they need mommy and daddy to balance up psychologically. My election didn’t distract me from family. I believe in family structure, so I was able to balance business, politics, and family. I enjoy playing football and lawn tennis for now but I intend to add golf to it.”

On his political aspirant, the graduate of Computer Science said “For now, I am focusing on business. I just came out of an election and you know it is never a cheap project but I see myself building my brands and acquiring more degrees. I believe in empowering myself because when I do, it is easier to pull others along”

