Edo has recorded 29 COVID-19 cases, three deaths – Commissioner

Edo State government said on Tuesday the state has recorded 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, disclosed this to journalists in Benin.

According to him, since the first outbreak of coronavirus in the state, a total of 254 suspected cases have been tested for the virus.

Okundia said: “And in all of these, we have a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 194 of these suspected cases has been confirmed negative.

“We have a case fatality rate of 10.3 percent of the 29 confirmed cases.

“So far, we have discharged eight persons. The active cases that are currently under treatment in Edo are 18 and these are distributed as follows.

“We have nine of these cases in Stella Obasanjo hospital, three at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“Three patients are also receiving treatment in Irrua Specialist Teaching hospital. All our active cases are stable and responding to treatment.

“We want to also let you know that about 31 samples have been sent and results are still pending.

On his part, the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, Governor Godwin Obaseki was consulting with medical experts and other stakeholders in the state to reach a decision on new orders regarding the curfew. (NAN)

Vanguard

