Edo Guber: Why Ogiemwonyi is best man for the job

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

Ogiemwonyi’s aspiration has presented a credible alternative to what is available but now its members need to make a decision: Are they ready to spend the next four years being ridiculed and alienated? Or do they aspire to be something bigger, the party members wish for a prosperous Edo State that would have a lasting impact on the direction of the State.

Fact check reveals Ogiewmwonyi’s membership of APC has been consistent over the last 5 years.

His loyalty to the leadership of the party and its members has never been in doubt since his entrance to the party.

Credibility, reliability and integrity are some of the criteria listed in the search for a consensus candidate being the only candidate with manifestos.

Ogiemwonyi’s foundation is laid on these principles, he started his career from the cradle in NNPC and retired as a GED.

Despite coming from a minority tribe, Ogiemwonyi till date is the only person to have had the opportunity of directing the affairs of all the major departments under the NNPC establishment.

GED NNPC.

MD Nigerian Gas Company.

MD National Petroleum Development Company(NPDC)

Group Manager NAPIMS.

No doubt APC members are positive his experience in the oil and gas sector has exposed him to countless integrity test which he definitely passed with flying colours.

Ogiemwonyi’s compassion and empathy have continued to endear him to the majority of party members who have started rooting for his consensus candidacy.

APC no doubt needs a candidate that is free from pieces of luggage and one who appeals to the electorates.

A repeat of recent setback in the electoral fortunes of the party should be avoided at all cost.

Ogiewmonyi is seen as one who has the resources and capabilities to put up a strong battle against the incumbent.

If the authentic APC is to reach any consensus, they have little time to do it.

The earlier the consensus arrangement is met the more time the party would have to sort out its internal squabbles that may arise from the arrangement.

Ogiemwonyi seems to be enjoying a friendly consensus arrangement by the majority of APC members.

“He has a unifying personality,” says Gold Idehen, the special adviser on political matters to Chris Ogemwonyi campaign organisation “He seems to have come along as the right guy at the right time.”

Also, a celebrity journalist with Ben television London, Adeniyi Ifetayo in his own assessment of the aspirants said that “Ogiemwonyi is the best man for the job, he was quick to respond to the yearnings of the people during the pandemic, he sets up coordinators across the 18 local government area in Edo State to enlighten the people on COVID-19 and how to stop the spread, distribute palliative items like hand sanitizers, nose mask, food items and set up calls centres in Edo State and federal capital territory Abuja to assist those who are going through hardship because of lockdown”

The last two weeks have seen multiple groups calling on APC members to unite behind Eng Chris Ogiemwonyi in hopes of becoming the next governor of the state.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah writes in from Benin City

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: