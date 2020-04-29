Edo government denies plan to renovate INEC office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-city

Edo state government yesterday denied reports that it was planning to renovate the Benin office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saying it was aware it has no dealing with the commission in the state, being an agency of the federal government.

Reacting to the report, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon Paul Ohonbamu said the state government planned to renovate the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) which is in a dilapidated state and not INEC office which the state government does not have jurisdiction over.

He said “We don’t have any business with INEC, what we have business with is the EDSIEC which the state government is planning to work on.

If there will be an agreement to work with INEC, it will not be hidden just like the state government did when it entered into an agreement to reconstruct the Benin –Abraka road which is jointly being constructed by the state government, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Edo State Oil and Gas Production Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC).

Edo state government knows its boundaries as stated in the constitution and Governor Obaseki is running an administration guided by the rule of law. We don’t have any business with INEC but the constitution also clearly states our limitations with the state independent commission which is where our focus is”

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state had demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the state government’s purported plan to renovate the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office building in Benin City.

