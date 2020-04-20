Edo commissioner: Abductors contact family

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

KIDNAPERS of Edo State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Barr Emmanuel Agbale, have contacted the family, informing them that they were in custody of their breadwinner.

The kidnappers were also said to have opened discussion with the family for his possible release.

A source close to the family did not, however, disclose what ransom the kidnappers were demanding. “They have contacted the family, they are talking, the family members were even allowed to speak to him to be sure he is alive but they are talking,” the source told Vanguard.

The police on their part, said they had deployed men to track the kidnappers. “We have deployed men from various departments and we are working to ensure that he is released,” Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said. Agbale was kidnapped last Friday along Benin-Ekpoma road and his police orderly killed in the process.

