Edo begins decontamination of homes, offices of COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has commenced fumigation and decontamination of homes and offices of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across six Local Government Areas of the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Benin City, said the move is part of measures by the government to prevent further spread of the infectious disease.

According to him, the decontamination exercise will take place in the homes and offices of the 17 confirmed cases recorded in Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, and Uhunmwode LGAs.

READ ALSO:

The commissioner noted that while the state has recorded two deaths, seven of the confirmed cases have tested negative twice to the virus and have been discharged, while the eight active cases are being managed at various isolation centres in the state and are responding well to treatment.

Okundia, however, urged Edo residents to make themselves available for screening, which is currently ongoing in various centres across the state, adding that the screening exercise will help government ascertain the pattern of spread in order to enhance strategies at containing the virus.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: