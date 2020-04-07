Edo 2020: Police invite govt officials over bombings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE police in Abuja may have invited some top officials of Edo State Government over the recent attacks on the residences of politicians with substances believe to be explosives.

It was gathered that the invitation extended to the officials, one of who is said to be a Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki was sequel to a petition by the lawyer to one of the victims, who was said to have raised the alarm that he was not comfortable with the pace of investigation into the matter.

A source told Vanguard, “The police have officially written the state government from Abuja, requesting to interrogate about three persons in government over the recent attacks on peoples’ residences with explosives.

“But the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced restricted movement may have slowed down the investigation, the source added.

READ ALSO:

The crisis in Edo All Progressives Congress, APC, led to attacks at the residences and offices of some prominent members of the party.

The residence of a chieftain of the party, Chief Francis Inegbeneki in Benin City was attacked by substances believed to be explosives, the Chambers of former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Henry Idahagbon was attacked by suspected gunmen and the residence of another chieftain, Lawrence Okah was also attacked with explosives.

One of the alleged reasons the 14 lawmakers relocated to Abuja shortly after the controversial inauguration of the state House of Assembly was an attack they suffered shortly after they addressed a press conference, where they expressed disappointment on the way the House was inaugurated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: