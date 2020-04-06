Edo 2020: Oshiomhole, APC, must get it right this time – Former SSA

Kindly Share This Story:

…Roots for Ogiemwonyi, Odubu

By Dirisu Yakubu

A former aide to Adams Oshiomhole, Honourable Roland Igbadumhe has urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, national chairman to settle for a governorship candidate capable of winning the September 19 Edo state election in continuation of his legacy projects.

Honourable Igbadumhe who recently returned to the APC fold after a few years with the Social Democratic Party, said a credible candidate is all the APC needs to keep hold of the only state it currently controls in the South-South geo-political zone.

In a chat with Vanguard on Monday, Igbadumhe who was Oshiomhole’s Senior Special Adviser on Entertainment urged the erstwhile labour leader in sync with the party to consider former Works Minister, Engineer Chris Ogiemwonyi or incumbent chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Pius Odubu for the plum office.

According to him, the two “illustrious” Edo sons have what it takes to make a great showing at the election.

He said: “It is time for us to put the interest of Edo state first before our individual yearnings and aspirations. Engineer Chris Ogiemwonyi, a former Executive Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and Minister of Works has the required pedigree, exposure, education and experience to take Edo to the next level. What happened in the past should be dumped in the trash can but what is important for our party today is that we must not repeat the mistakes of the past.

READ ALSO:

“In Engineer Ogiemwonyi, APC can go to sleep, with confidence of victory.

“As for Mr. Odubu, we are talking about a distinguished administrator, party leader and twice elected deputy governor of Edo state. Let us take a good look at these two and build our quest to retain Edo state around them because they are good to run for us.”

Hon. Igbadumhe who recently called on the duo of Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki to reconcile in the interest of the APC, urged all stakeholders to rally behind Oshiomhole in his bid to entrench party supremacy ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: