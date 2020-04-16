Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu rues insecurity, killing of farmers in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

A frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu ahead 2020 governorship election yesterday condemned the level of insecurity in the state and streak of attacks on farmers in rural communities across the state which led to the killing of two farmers in Odighi, Ovia North-East local government area by suspected armed herdsmen.

In a statement he issued, Ize-Iyamu expressed worry that there is a possibility of a clash between suspected hoodlums and security agencies as being witnessed in some states if the state government does not take appropriate steps to retrieve arms purportedly circulating in the state.

He said with the recent attacks on the homes and offices of some politicians in the state, the government need to do more to retrieve such arms from circulation.

He said: “The spate of violent attacks recorded in Edo state especially on farmers working to ensure availability of food to their families and in their communities in light of government failure and restrictions represents a grave concern and has caused a feeling of helplessness across the state.”

“I received the unfortunate report of the killing of two farmers in Ovia North East Local Government by marauding herders. It is not the first time the state has recorded such deaths and people are increasingly losing faith in the government’s ability to carry out its

primary objective of protecting their lives and welfare.

“Only recently, the Governor of the State increased his security vote from 500 million naira monthly to 750 million naira, perhaps in acknowledgement of the worsening state of security under his watch. Worryingly, this improvement has sadly not reflected in the sum pledged to security agencies in the state and even their meagre stipends, according to what I’ve been told, has been irregular.”

