By Ozioruva Aliu

A fronteline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has expressed his readiness to respect the decision of the party at the end of the primary election to pick its governorship ticket, saying he would support whoever emerges, even if it’s not him.

In a statement by his Campaign Organisation, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said he has full confidence in the wisdom and foresight of the party to elect the right candidate and will hence accept its decision when a choice is made on who will be its flagbearer.

He said, “As I have told my followers across the state before, this is not the time to throw jibes or to be disrespectful to other aspirants or members of the party. We must regard each other with peace, love, and unwavering respect knowing that at the end of the day, our desire for a better Edo State is one and the same.”

Ize-Iyamu has been a rallying figure since his homecoming to the APC and has consistently called for a united front to achieve the party’s founding ideology of equitable distribution of resources and purposeful governance aimed at helping the poor and creating the right conditions for the economy to grow.

Vanguard

