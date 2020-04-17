Edo 2020: Group makes case for Ogiemwonyi, Odubu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

As political parties begin preliminary preparations for the governorship election in Edo state slated for September, a group, Edo Front, has called on the All Progressives Congress, APC to be diligent in the choice of the party’s flagbearer in a bid to retain the state.

Led by Roland Igbadumhe, a former aide to the then Governor Adams Oshiomhole, the group said after a thorough examination of the profiles of the aspirants, it settled for former Minister of Works, Engineer Chris Ogiemwonyi and ex- Deputy governor of the state, Pius Odubu.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, Mr. Igbadumhe said all those aspiring to be governors on the platform of the APC were eminently qualified but added that Ogiemwonyi’s record of public service and popularity across all three senatorial districts stand him out among the rest.

“The governorship election holds in September but we can’t afford to leave preparation until the 11th hour. Our party, the APC is set to make history once again but we must be very careful.

“The crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Adams Oshiomhole has done a lot of damage and for this reason, APC should be smart enough in picking a flagbearer,” he said.

When asked of the outcome of the group’s search for a possible candidate, Igbadumhe had this to say:

“Our role here is advisory. The party will go through primary election but what we are saying today is that Engineer Ogiemwonyi ticks the boxes of the calibre of man Edo needs as governor.

