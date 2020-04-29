Kindly Share This Story:

•False alarm, report to police — Gbemre

By Gab Ejuwa

President General of Edjohe Community, Mr Clement Ufuophu and community leader, Chief Vincent Sito, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have petitioned the Inspector General of Police over alleged threat to their lives by one Mr Zik Gbemre.

The duo in a petition by their counsel, P. Onota, addressed to the IGP, said that their fear became heightened by the open boast of Mr Zik Gbemre to use his reputed connection with the Delta State Police Command and the AIG Zone 5, to have them arrested, detained and hurriedly charge to court using allegation of pipeline vandalism and other charges not bailable at the magistrate court so that they can be remanded in prison custody.

According to them, to confirm their fear, the DPO Otu-Jeremi invited Messer Sito and Ufuophu to report to the station on allegation of pipeline vandalism made against them by Gbemre to the CP, who in turn directed the DPO in a text message to invite them over the said allegation.

READ ALSO:

They stated in the petition that the allegation made against them was frivolous, false, malicious and unsubstantiated, as Gbemre only came up with the allegation because Sito challenged him over his continuous unfounded criticisms of top government functionaries, adding “He is fond of making a false allegation against whoever opposed him, so we are not surprised.”

When contacted, Mr Gbemre described the allegation of threat to the lives of Sito and Ufuophu as false, saying “I reported them to the Commissioner of Police over their involvement in pipeline vandalism in the area.

“They should report to the police to clear themselves of the allegation, instead of a baseless allegation of threat to life. We will do everything possible to end pipeline vandalism in some communities in Ughelli South LGA.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: