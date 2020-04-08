ECOWAS donates test kits, drugs to member-states

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

THE Economic Community of West African State, ECOWAS Commission has reaffirmed its commitment in the fight against COVID-19, just as it has purchased and dispatched 30, 500 diagnostic test kits, 10 000 personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as 740 000 prescription tablets (Chloroquine and Azithromycin to the 15 member states.

President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, in a communiqué yesterday, informed that West African Health Organisation, WAHO, its specialised health institution responsible for coordinating the response at the regional level, has drawn up a strategic plan with all member states.

As of April 5, 2020, the 15 member atates were affected by the pandemic with 1,739 confirmed cases of contamination, 55 deaths and 328 persons who have fully recovered.

He said: “In light of the spread of the pandemic, ECOWAS Commission reaffirms its solidarity with member states and welcomes all the measures already taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and care for the sick.

“It remains committed to supporting member states in the fight against this pandemic.”

To address the emergency, ECOWAS said it has immediately made available financial support from its own resources in addition to assistance from international partners, for the purchase of medical supplies and equipment essential for the fight against the pandemic.

According to the regional body, WAHO has among other items, purchased and dispatched to the 15 member states, 30, 500 diagnostic test kits; 10 000 personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as 740 000 prescription tablets (Chloroquine and Azithromycin.)

“WAHO is also working in close collaboration with the specialized services in member states to deploy personnel and epidemiological surveillance and data collection tools, strengthen the capacity of reference laboratories and train technical personnel.

“ECOWAS and its institution will continue both internal and external resource mobilization with a view to increasing the availability of medical materials and equipment necessary to prevent, monitor and combat this pandemic,” it said.

