Ecobank urges Nigerians to embrace instant account opening

Kindly Share This Story:

Ecobank Nigeria has called on unbanked and underbanked Nigerians to open bank accounts instantly simply by dialing the bank’s USSD code.

The bank in a statement said: “Owning bank accounts will enable Nigerians save easily and access micro loans such as its Xpress Loan.

“This will also enable them easily receive monetary support from friends and family members as the need arises, especially during the period of the COVID-19 lockdown, while maintaining social distancing via digital transactions, in a bid to check the spread of the virus.

READ ALSO:

“The bank’s mobile channels- Ecobank Mobile and *326# make it easy to open the Ecobank Xpress account, an end to end digital account instantly. With this account, customers are able to receive funds, send money, buy airtime and carry out basic banking transactions from the comfort of their homes. “No paperwork or documentation is required, everything happens on mobile. In addition, Ecobank had since last year, waived the USSD session fees, thereby making it possible for users of the bank’s USSD, *326# to transact at zero session charges.”

Commenting further, Mrs. Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, Head of Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, noted that “every Nigerian should as a matter of necessity have bank accounts that can aid them to save quickly, access loans and other financial support when the need arises”. Furthermore, she reiterated that “Ecobank Mobile and *326# bring easy, affordable and convenient financial services to the youth and members of the public who hitherto had no access to formal banking services. Ecobank Nigeria had earlier announced a zero charge for digital money transfers below N5,000 for its customers until April 30, 2020” as part of the bank’s initiatives to encourage affordable, safe banking during the lockdown.

According to Mrs. Demola-Adeniyi, beyond owning bank accounts, every customer of the bank can utilise the bank’s several digital offerings, thereby making it easy for them to transact safely and conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

Kindly Share This Story: