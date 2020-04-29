Ebonyi governor directs civil servants to resume work

Kindly Share This Story:

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday directed the state civil servants on grade levels 1-10 to resume work on May 4.

The state Head of Service, Dr. Chamberlain Nwele, disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The state government had last month directed the affected staff to work from home following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The statement read: “The civil servants are reminded to apply all COVID-19 precautionary measures as directed by the government and stipulated guidelines by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: