Ebola: DRC to declare outbreak over in 6 days — WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Health Organisation (WHO), says if there are no more cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the government of DRC can declare the outbreak over as early as Sunday.

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said in a statement posted on the agency’s website that the stakeholders were nearing the end of the Ebola outbreak in the DRC Congo.

“We’re not there yet, and we remain on full response mode. We’re continuing to investigate alerts and to test samples.

“This would not have been possible without the incredible health workers who have put themselves at risk for more than 18 months to stop this outbreak.

READ ALSO: WHO says no reported cases of Ebola in DRC in 5 weeks

“Just as health workers are putting themselves in danger to save lives from COVID-19, health workers in DRC faced the double threat of fighting a deadly virus.

”They face the double threat of fighting a deadly virus in one of the world’s most dangerous and unstable regions – exposing themselves to Ebola and bullets,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tuesday, April 7, is WHO’s World Health Day.

“This year, we’re paying tribute to the incredible contribution of all health workers, especially nurses and midwives.

“Nurses and midwives are the backbones of every health system. They’re there from the first moments of life to the last.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) we are publishing our first report on the state of the world’s nursing, which highlights gaps and makes recommendations for all countries.

“One of the lessons I hope the world learns from COVID-19 is that we must invest in health workers – not only to protect lives but also to protect livelihoods,’’ Ghebreyesus said.

Meanwhile, in an update earlier posted on Ebola, WHO said that there were no new cases of Ebola reported in the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since Feb. 17.

“However, because there is still a risk of re-emergence of Ebola, it is critical to maintaining surveillance and response operations until and after the end of the outbreak declaration.

READ ALSO: WHO plans to declare DRC Ebola free

“This is as outlined in the WHO recommended criteria for declaring the end of the Ebola outbreak.

“Unfortunately, the response faces increasing limitations that could result in delayed detection and control of flare-ups.

“These limitations include a funding shortfall, ongoing insecurity and lack of access to some areas, and limited staffing and resources amidst other local and global emergencies,” the statement read in part.

The WHO said from March 9 to March 15, over 32, 000 alerts were reported and investigated.

The global body said of these, 2,550 alerts were validated as suspected cases, requiring specialised care and laboratory testing to rule-out Ebola.

“During this same period, 2,760 samples were tested, including 1,565 blood samples from alive suspected cases, 405 swabs from community deaths, and 790 samples from re-tested patients,” WHO stated.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: