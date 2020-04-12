Easter: Rep urges warri people to celebrate at home

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Lawmaker representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National House of Assembly Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has charged his constituents in Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West local government areas to celebrate the 2020 Easter at their various homes due to the ravaging pandemic of the CORONAVIRUS COVID 19 saying that there’s hope for the people as they celebrate the redirection power of Jesus Christ.

Ereyitomi congratulated all Christians in Warri federal constituency as they celebrate Jesus Christ resurrection which will signify the end to the COVID- 19 the world is battling as it affects all aspect of human lives and economy, urging Christians to pray more this season for God intervention to wipe away the COVID 19 pandemic.

The lawmaker reiterated that the sit at home order issued by the Delta State government and other parts of the country by the federal government is to mitigate the spread of the CORONAVIRUS also known as COVID 19, he as well appealed to his constituents to obey and apply precautionary measures such as handwashing with use of sanitizers, maintaining social distancing, no hugging among others.

“The COVID- 19 lockdown will be over soon as Christians in Warri join their counterpart in the world to pray against the disease it will not have dwelling place with the people”.

Ereyitomi also wished Christians especially those in Warri Federal Constituency a happy Easter celebration as it will usher in new things and more development to the federal constituency.

