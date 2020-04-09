EASTER: Relax COVID-19 lockdown directive, Cleric urges Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

A call has gone to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to relax the lockdown directive and allow both Christian and Muslim faithful carry out their spiritual responsibilities to God from Friday through Sunday, this week, as God plans to cleanse the land of all forms of illnesses including the ravaging Coronavirus.

The call was made by Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Snr. Supt. Apostle Joseph Olatunde Adagba, as reportedly revealed to a member of the Church in a rare vision.

READ ALSO:

Recall that the Ebonyi State Government, on Wednesday, lifted the ban on Churches across the state ahead of the Easter celebrations.

In a release issued to this effect by General Secretary of the Church in Lagos State, Evang. (Dr.) Rotimi Odugbesan, the cleric said that God was ready to hearken to the voice of His children if they called on Him especially on the Coronavirus pandemic beginning from Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12.

The release read in part, “Through divine directive, God revealed that the Coronavirus was a mechanism of the devil to prevent His children from calling on Him at this time, but that time has come that God wants to hear our supplications regarding this virus.

“So, God said that everyone, irrespective of race and religious should be allowed to gather and call on Him from tomorrow (Friday) through Sunday and that He was ready to listen to their voices and take away the ravaging Coronavirus.”The cleric therefore, called on the Lagos State governments to relax the lockdown directives and all children of God to call on Him in their mosques on Friday and their churches on Sunday as revealed.

Kindly Share This Story: