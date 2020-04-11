Easter: Makinde reminds Christians on essence of celebration

Kindly Share This Story:

…Promises to prioritise the needs of residents as partial lockdown over COVID-19 bites harder

By Adeola Badru

AS Christians all over the world celebrate Easter, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reminded them of the essence of the celebration, just as he said, the occasion was meant for the assurance of faith.

The governor, in his Easter message to the people of the state, noted that Easter celebration was a faith in the power of the resurrection while urging Christians to have absolute faith, particularly, when at this time, the world is thrown into turmoil, as a result of fighting an unknown enemy known as the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to him: “At Easter, we Christians are reminded about the basis of our faith. Faith in the power of the resurrection. And at this time, when the world is thrown into turmoil, we have faith, the assurance of things yet unseen.”

“However, the partial lockdown in Oyo State as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic means that some of you are unable to provide for your families as you used to. This lockdown can also take a toll on your mental and spiritual well-being as a result of social distancing. But, be assured that our administration will continue to prioritise your needs.”

“While regretting that they could not celebrate the Easter festivity as they are wanted too, due to the restrictions brought upon us all by the need control social gathering and movements as a result of moves to contain COVID -19, I must salute the commitment, comportment and prayers of all residents of the state in the last few weeks.

“I also want to assure residents of the State that their government is doing everything possible to protect them and to ensure that the Easter festivity goes as seamless as possible.”

“As we celebrate the Easter season, it is another opportunity to offer more prayers to God to heal the world by granting wisdom and direction to humanity on a solution to Covid-19. As the Bible makes it clear that the effectual fervent prayer of the righteous avails much, I am sure that our prayers can go a long way at this critical period.”

“And just as Jesus rose on the third day, we will rise out of this, stronger and more determined. May our faith in the power of the resurrection, sustain us through the season. Stay home, stay safe,” the governor emphasised.

