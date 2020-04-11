Kindly Share This Story:

As Christian faithful across the country mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has urged Christians not to be discouraged by the current reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayade gave the advice in his Easter message signed by Mr Christian Ita, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, in Calabar on Saturday.

He said: “We are at a trying time as a country and as a state, COVID-19 has tested our faith as never before.

“Our faith is tested when we are buffeted by a crisis such as the COVID-19 and as believers, the best question to ask when we are sinking is where is our faith?’’

According to him, there is no doubt that this COVID-19 pandemic has tested our faith so strangely.

“Today, the world is in a perilous time and in a serious crisis as never witnessed before. This pandemic is a unique call for mankind to return to God.

“There is always the temptation to give up hope and abandon our faith but I encourage you to remain steadfast and hopeful for a better future, as we learn from the lessons and the pains of this pandemic.

“Unusual with the annual celebration which characterises the unique season, our churches and worship centres are today empty of worshippers occasioned by the current lockdown.

“We must, however, continue to hold fast to our belief that our God is the God of the living and not of the dead.

“The resurrection is our guarantee that even in the midst of death and suffering, God is with us and Christ’s death gives us victory,’’ Ayade said.

The governor said it was the responsibility of Christians, as people of faith and goodwill, to offer consolation to those in grief and the sick and assistance to those in need. (NAN)

