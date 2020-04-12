Easter: Emmanuel urges prayer for COVID-19 patients, others

Kindly Share This Story:

*Reassures plans for distribution of relief materials to citizens

By Chioma Onuegbu & Harris Emmanuel

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has called on Christians to use the Easter celebration to offer prayers for the recovery of those who have contacted COVID-19 virus and receiving treatment.

Emmanuel who spoke during his Easter Broadcast also called for prayers for safety of those who are risking their own lives to keep the society safe against the Coronavirus, as well as security personnel for maintaining peace and security during this period of lockdown in the state.

His words, “To our sons and daughters who are at the battlefront of our fight to rid our State of this virus, we salute your courage and appreciate the risks that you are taking to keep our society safe.

“We also salute the security personnel for maintaining the peace and security in our dear State, standing under scorching sun. Let us pray for their safety and strength. Let us pray for the recovery of those who have contacted the virus and are receiving treatment.

“This may not be a happy Easter for them, but we know that as God rewarded the midwives of Egypt for their kindness to the children of Israel, He will reward every one of them with immeasurable blessings and protection”

The governor regretted that this year’s Easter season had come at a time when most part of the world is in a lockdown as a result of the need to stop mankind from being consumed by the fatal fangs of Covid-19, which is one of the most virulent pandemics in recent history.

He, therefore urged Christians to ensure that not one person in their neighbourhood was deprived of the essential ingredient of this season by virtue of the lockdown, noting, “The times have given us a new lexicon or a new-fangled phrase-social distancing, but thankfully, not love distancing.

“Let us bridge the gap of social distancing with the cords of God’s love in sharing our foods and groceries with our neighbours. I call on our people to remain united and eschew all forms of bitterness and hatred.

“As families in our different homes, let us thank God for making us in His image and taking the pains to redeem us to himself through the death of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Additionally, we should thank Him for sheltering our state from the ravages of this global pandemic”

Emmanuel re-emphasized that the lockdown and other measures he had already announced in his previous broadcast to combat Covid-19 were still in place

He thanked the citizens and residents for enduring the pains of the lockdown as it had never happened in their lifetime and assured them that they would be notified when the measures would be relaxed.

“It is unthinkable that our Churches, businesses, offices and shops have been closed down. This is indeed a huge sacrifice. We thank you for enduring the pains

“As your Leader, I feel your pain. What affects you affects me and what affects me, affects you. Because your headache is my headache, and what ails or afflicts you also afflicts me, I have made elaborate plans for relief materials to be given to our people across the State.

‘It is a moment such as this, that has borne out the vision I brought to the State, to make us food sufficient and ensure that our staple food items are readily available and at affordable price range.

” At the same time, our syringe manufacturing company has risen to the occasion producing medical consumables to meet the rising demands of the time. This, again, is the testament to our vision in health care delivery.

“The death of any Akwa Ibom person diminishes me. That is why we are fighting this Covid-19 pandemic with all the weapons at our arsenal. We trust God, that at the end of the day, not one Akwa Ibom person will die from this pandemic. These may be the times that try the hearts of men, but we dare not lose hope.

“Let us stand firm in the belief that this trial of our faith, though it be tried with the fire of a virus, shall be found unto praise and honour and glory at this season of God’s love.What affects one person directly affects all indirectly; What affected one person at Golgotha, has affected all of us indirectly and positively.

“Let us, therefore, look beyond Covid-19 to Calvary’s Cross for our help and salvation. Let us remember that as Jesus triumphed over death, we will also triumph over every agent of death including Covid-19”, Emmanuel stated.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: