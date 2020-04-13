Easter: Candido tasks Christians on fervent prayers to defeat COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

…Greets AMAC residents

By Chris Ochayi

The Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido has called on Christian faithfuls in the Area Council to use this Easter celebration to pray fervently for the defeat of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Hon. Candido said the fact that this year’s Easter is marked under the shadow of global pandemic COVID-19, which has compelled a nationwide lockdown, must provoke every Christian into fervent prayer for God to intervene.

Hon. Candido, who stated this in his Easter greetings to all Christians faithful in the Area Council also wished them a very happy Easter.

The Chairman’s message made available by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Chief Dayo Lawal, quoted him as saying, “As Easter is being celebrated all over the world in memory of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Christians should remember the true meaning of Easter and the sacrifice that has been made out of love.”

Regretting that this year’s Easter is marked under the shadow of global pandemic COVID-19, which has compelled a nationwide lockdown, the Chairman urged them to celebrate the occasion at home with just family and avoid large crowd.

On this occasion, he reminded the residents to comply with the directives on physical distancing and observance of basic rules of hygiene so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe in all our communities.

He, therefore, called on the Christians to pray fervently during this celebration for the spirit of Easter to prevail on COVID-19 to be defeated.

