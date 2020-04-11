Easter: AMAC councilor donates 10 bags of rice, cash, others to ward

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Easter is showing love, sacrifice

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Supervisory Councilor on Finance, Budget, and Investment, of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Hon Gabriel Bravo, on Saturday, donated 10 bags of rice, cow, cash, sanitizers, nose masks, and hand-gloves to Nyanya Ward.

Bravo who presented the items to ward leaders said it was imperative for him to visit and celebrate Easter with his people because he holds them in high esteem and is very relevant in the scheme of things and would always appreciate them for their support over the years.

He said the bags of rice, cow, cash, sanitizers, nose masks, and temperature testing kits were for the well-being of households in the Ward, particularly those who are vulnerable and need support to survive during the lockdown and stay-at-home orders.

The top-ranking Supervisory Councilor sensitized members of his ward on how to strictly adhere to hygiene principles and practices given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to prevent infection and spread of the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic ravaging the world, which regular handwashing with soap and running water including social distancing was critical and key to keep the virus away.

He also urged them to obey government order as it is for their health in order to be alive and go back to their respective businesses when all is declared well and fit.

Meanwhile, he stated that the period of Easter is a period of showing love and sacrifice to people as Jesus Christ did by dying on the Cross for the freedom of humanity from the bondage of sin.

Beneficiaries of the kind gesture cut across all tribes in Abuja including his Yala kinsmen expressed appreciation and prayed more of God’s blessings upon the benevolent Supervisory Councilor.

He said: “The times that we are now are challenging coupled with the stay at home order over curbing the spread of Coronavirus in the Holy season of Easter, there is no better time to support the needy and reach out to his friends than now.

“I thank my friends, associates and entire Nyanya ward which is very dear to me because of your confidence and trust reposed in me as your Councilor. I also appreciate your prayers, advice and support in the course of carrying out my responsibilities at the Council.

“Meanwhile, my boss, the Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon Adamu Abdullahi Candido, has shown dogged efforts by embarking on people-oriented programmes and projects with people based leadership and proactive steps for the well-being of citizens in our Area Council, especially, these trying times in the country including the Area Council.

“God will continue to give him the wisdom and direction to move the Area Council forward. I can assure you that you are in his thoughts and plans. Let us in this Nyanya Ward also support him to succeed in his responsibility and pray for him also”, he added.

