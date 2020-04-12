Kindly Share This Story:

…rolls out palliative materials for constituents

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, has urged Christians not to be daunted by the challenges of the times but that they should “remain hopeful in prayer and supplication to God and look out for one another as taught by our Lord Jesus Christ”.

The Speaker said this on Sunday in his Easter message to Christians as part of activities marking the feast of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said he understood the challenges the world is facing due to the rampaging coronavirus pandemic but urged all to keep the faith in God who alone understands why the world is facing the rampage at this time.

“No matter what we are facing now, let us know that it cannot be compared with the power in the Resurrection and the glorious reward that awaits us. With faith and continued prayers, I believe very strongly that this Easter season will usher in a new era of healing, recovery and wholesomeness for all. This, too, shall pass”, he said.

Rt Hon Orji also used the occasion to ask Christians to always be their brother’s keeper especially at this time. “As true Christians, we must abide by the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ which enjoins us to share with each other joyfully. It is in light of this that I have also rolled out palliatives for the good people of my constituency, Umuahia Central State Constituency, to cushion the effect of the lockdown on them. These relief materials shall be distributed to the needy irrespective of party affiliation or even religious leanings. It is my own humble way of sharing with them as brother’s and sisters in the Lord”, he declared.

He further urged the people to keep observing the regulations and protocols established by government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and keep praying for all leaders in the country and Abia State using the Governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, as a point of contact to reach others, for God to keep endowing them with wisdom and strength to continue to lead the State in the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

VANGUARD

