Easter: AANI felicitates with Christians, expresses hope of overcoming COVID-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

Inaugurates AANI COVID-19 Cttee

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Alumni Association of National Institute, AANI, Saturday, felicitates with Christians across the country and the world and expressed hope of overcoming the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

This was stated by the National President, AANI, former Inspector General of Police, IGP, MD Abubakar, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, AANI, Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi.

Abubakar also urged Christians to use the Easter period for sober reflection and pray for Nigerians and humanity as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a challenge to the country and the entire world.

The statement reads in part, “The President of the Alumni Association of National Institute (AANI), IGP MD Abubakar (rtd) felicitates with Christians in Nigeria and all over the world as they celebrate the Holy Week of Christian calendar.

“The President of the nation’s foremost think tank urges Christians to use the moment of Easter for sober reflection and prayer for the people of Nigeria and humanity in this period of COVID-19 pandemic. The President wishes Christian faithful and all Nigerians a happy Easter with the hope that the significance of Easter will help us to rise above our immediate national challenges.”

Meanwhile, following the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the AANI boss has inaugurated a COVID-19 Committee that would mobilize resources to reach and support vulnerable Nigerians.

“AANI President also on April 8, 2020, set up a committee to support the vulnerable Nigerians in Abuja, Lagos, and other cities that Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a directive for lockdown with hope to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

“The AANI COVID-19 committee under the Chairmanship of Haj. Aisha Dankani, the Vice President of AANI, has nine other members. They were to liaise with spirited AANI members to raise funds and reach the vulnerable Nigerians as a means of supporting the government’s effort and contributing to a better society.

“AANI also wishes to identify and collaborate with Federal Government, State governments and other Nigerians to support Nigerians affected by the lockdown directives to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a related development, according to the statement following the Federal Government directives, AANI President last week mobilized AANI members in medical fields to assist in isolation centres and help in the treatment of those affected by the virus.

“Many of AANI members are already engaged in Lagos and Abuja. AANI has also developed jingles in major Nigeria languages (Hausa, Igbo. & Yoruba) to sensitize citizens about the COVID-19 pandemic”, he added.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: