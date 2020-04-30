Ease of lockdown: We must tread cautiously to avoid sudden return — Yoruba Ronu forum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A socio-political group known as Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum has called for caution in the gradual easing of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown to avoid a relapse.

While welcoming the initiative conveyed in a recent state broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari, the forum however said that adequate sensitization programmes on safety measures must be rolled out by the authorities to be championed by the National Orientation Agency, NOA.

In a statement titled Buhari’s 27th April Address to Ease the Lockdown Understandable But Risky”, signed by its President, Mr. Akin Malaolu and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday, the forum also called for massive testing as a measure to tackle the virus effectively.

The statement read thus in full: “Following the nationwide address by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum has consulted widely with experienced epidemiologists and many public communication strategists over the sudden exit plan by the government. Although the danger was obvious to all the experts, the consensus was that in a pandemic, the truth cannot be evaded.

Whatever we do without adequate and effective sensitisation of all communities across the nation will be an exercise in futility. The National Orientation Agency, in collaboration with states and local governments, is best suited for this task, but regrettably, it has been visible like a candle in the wind.

“Going forward, the enlightenment strategy must include physical appearances in communities in deference to our communal way of life. This should be for the next twelve months in the first instance and starting immediately. It must also utilise relevant media of communication, not the least radio, which remains potent in reaching a largely oral society.

“The sensitisation, if properly carried out, would help the nation to avoid returning to sudden lockdown again, which, this time may be difficult to exit from. NOA must involve all relevant health agencies so that the messaging can be coherent, consistent and concise so that in return the smiles that have long gone because of Covid-19 anxiety can come back again with comforting speed.

“We must accept the fact that the only exit strategy from the lockdown is to develop a cure and vaccine for Covid 19. But the cure will take time. The protocols for certifying a tested vaccine as safe for administration by the World Health Organisation can take up to 18 months. For now, we are limited to observing the WHO recommendations of mass testing, isolation of positive cases and management of same.

“Our approach to ameliorate the spread is through more testing and this should form a central part of any response to a viral epidemic. We recommend the establishment of pilot drive-through testing centres in major cities that can test about 500 people a day, seven days a week. It is a safe and quick way to test people, they remain isolated from members of the public in their cars.

“The facility will be staffed by qualified medical, technical and administrative officers. The appointments are booked in advance by phone, using our strategy and will give preference to those with symptoms, the elderly, pregnant women, and those who suffer chronic diseases.

“The tests will be for 5 minutes and will involve temperature check and nasal swab. Samples will be sent to NCDC testing centres for analysis and results sent via telephone to those negative. Those positive will be visited and accommodated at isolation centres.

“When these testing centres are replicated it will lead to massive testing, isolation and management of cases. This will give exit from lockdown and be effective in checking the Covid 19 virus. We will provide a detailed proposal on request.

“At this stage, our forum shall play its leadership role to help recover Nigeria from the assault of Covid-19. We salute the courage of President Buhari at this particular period.”

