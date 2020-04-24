Dudek takes swipe at Messi: He was deceptive and provocative

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek has hit out at Lionel Messi. Dudek spent four years in Spain as Iker Casillas’ back-up, playing 12 games for Los Blancos, and drew some striking conclusions.

“He was deceptive and provocative, the same as Barcelona and Pep Guardiola,” Dudek said about Messi in his autobiography.

“They were so ready to provoke you and they were able to do it to perfection.”That hurt Jose Mourinho and the whole team a lot.

“I saw Messi say such rude things to Pepe and [Sergio] Ramos that you would not imagine from such a quiet and seemingly good person.

“Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t escape Dudek’s wrath, either. “Cristiano Ronaldo is arrogant, but he’s a normal guy behind the scenes,” he said. “It’s about how people perceive him, more or less.

“Like Raul, he’s egocentric, incredibly competitive and a winner. “Both would prefer their team to win 2-1 with their goals than 5-0 with other players scoring.”

