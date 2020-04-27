DSS arrests Obaseki’s ex-CoS PA, invades residence for search

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – NOT less than 25 personnel of Department of State Services, DSS, Sunday evening invaded the residence of the former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele and arrested his Personal Assistant Jaspa Olowojoba after using him to search Akerele’s house located off 1st Ugbor Road in Benin city while the whereabouts of Akerele is unknown.

Akerele resigned his position on Friday night and was replaced by Ethan Uzamere as the new Chief of staff.

The SSS detectives arrived his residence at about 5 pm in an 18 seater bus and three vehicles of Operation Wabaizigan.

It was gathered that a security detail to the governor had called Olowojoba to come and remove Akerele’s personal belongings from his former office, but Olowojoba was said to have told the security detail he would come and do that on Monday, but the security detail prevailed on him to come, allowed him to remove all his belongings and followed him home when he removed the last consignments of his belongings.

As at the time of filing this report, Akerela and Olowojoba’s lines were switched off while the whereabouts of Akerele who was said to have received visitors in his house earlier in the day remains unknown.

A source close to the former Chief of Staff told Vanguard yesterday that “They called his PA severally that he should come and collect Akerele’s personal belongings so that the new Chief of Staff could resume but Olowojoba said he would come for them on Monday but he insisted and when he went they allowed him to remove all his belongings and when they were going with the last consignment, DSS went with him to Akerele’s house, they ransacked his house and then went away with his PA but Akerele’s whereabouts is unknown”

Vanguard News Nigeria

