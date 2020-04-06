DPO keeps mum as Varsity Don petitions Police Service Commission over Rights abuse

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

A former university lecturer and proprietor of the proposed Aeronautic Engineering University, Professor David Ngene, has accused a Chief Superintendent of Police CSP, Danladi Mashat of using his powers to harass and intimidate him.

In a petition addressed to the Chairman, Police Service Commission PSC, Alhaji Musiliu Kunbi Smith, the Enugu-born Professor, recalled how CSP Mashat, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Independence Layout Station, Enugu, allegedly arrested and abused workers at the site of his proposed Aeronautic Engineering University.

However, when contacted, CSP Mashat said he was not in a position to comment on the issue since it didn’t involve crime. He said Enugu State Police Command was in a better position to respond to the allegations made.

“I think you should direct your enquiries to the Public Relations Officer of Enugu State Police Command. They’ll respond to your questions,” he said.

When contacted, Public Relations Officer of Enugu Command, Mr. Daniel Ndikwe, said he was going to make inquiries on the claims and revert.

When pushed further, he said he was yet to confirm as at the time of filing this report.

In the petition sent to the PSC, Prof. Ngene said; “I am also aware that except were a piece of land is a subject of a violent dispute leading to crimes, the Nigeria Police has no right whatsoever

over lands, as any dispute thereon which has not occasioned any crime or likelihood of crime is entirely the business of a civil court of law.

“With my limited knowledge of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as it relates to the extent of the powers of the Nigeria Police, it amazes me why CSP Danladi Mashat has made himself a law over the land I procured with all of my life’s earnings, having laboured and retired in the United States almost two decades ago and whose title transfer was authorized by accredited representatives of the six villages that make up Ugwuaji Awkunanaw as at the said material time and as is the practice with land procurement in these parts.

“My workers have been subjected to all manner of harassment and torture by CSP Danladi Mashat, who rather than combat crimes in the society has made my land his focal point of duty by detailing several armed police men under his office and which men to the knowledge and approval of CSP Danladi Mashat harasses, arrests, detains and even uses their canister smoke on them just so as to scare them away from working for me on land.”

He called on Police authorities to prevail on CSP Mashat to withdraw his men from the site for the establishment of his Aeronautic Engineering University.

