Don’t play Politics to fight COVID-19 — IBB

Wole Mosadomi

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has called on all Nigerians not to politicize the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but to join hands together to win the battle ravaging the World.

In his Easter message to Christians across the country, General Babangida said this is not the time for “play game” but a concerted effort by all to wage a total war against the killer disease.

“It is time for synergy between Federal Government efforts and that of states where the majority of citizens live with attendant implications for flattening the curve, increasing testing capacity and reduce the pains and we have the lesson and experiences of China, Taiwan and other countries to benefit from.

“There is no room for blame game now but concerted support by all Nigerians and I commend with due regards to the professional display and wonderful roles of our frontline medical personnel for their patriotism, resilience, sacrifice and commitment to this fight of eradicating covid-19,” IBB remarked.

He commended government at all levels on their efforts so far in curbing the spread of COVID 19 in the country.

“Although the numbers keep rising, the situation is still being kept at manageable levels within the limits of our health care system. However, these gains need to be sustained with the enforcement of appropriate and consistent social distancing prescription for effective prevention of the further spread of the pandemic,” IBB advised.

He enjoined all Christian across the country to use the Easter period to pray for the country in order to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic just as he also urged the Muslim ummah to use the month preceding the holy month of Ramadan to pray fervently for Allah’s mercy and reprieve in the circumstances we find ourselves.

According to him, “we all have our roles to play collectively and there is need to observe all recommendations of NCDC and adhere strictly to directives of government on basic hygiene-Wash your hands frequently with soap under running water, avoid touching your face & high-contact surfaces and also avoiding gatherings & physical contact thus Practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the Virus.

