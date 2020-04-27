Don lauds FG on fight against spread of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale – Benin

Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin, Professor Friday Orumwense has commended federal government efforts to halt the spread of rampaging Coronavirus, covid19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Orumwense who made the statement in Benin City appreciated the federal government of Nigeria for the efforts and approaches taken so far to halt the spread of COVID 19, the government is really trying in tackling this pandemic, they make sure the citizens are protected, they have done so well, NCDC, Ministry of Health even the president has all up to the task in waging war against the spread.

The author and professor of Mechanical Engineering also advise Nigerians to stay safe by yielding to the instructions and information given to them by the government and healthcare providers, this issue is not a national issue but global one which national government can only try its efforts to make sure citizens are protected, without people there is no government and there should be a mutual understanding, Nigerians should understand that whatsoever information given to them is for them, stay at home, wash your hands always, use nose mask even if you must go out and leave the remaining one for the government. He warned.

He also urged Nigerians to keep praying for our leaders, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, this is not the time to blame government or nag over any issue, please let’ pray for the nation and our leaders to be able to do more, it’s not easy to run the government, citizens cooperation is needed, let’s cooperate with our government.

Orumwense, who ascended the exalted position as the 9th Vice-Chancellor on December 1, 2014. During his tenure, UNIBEN flourished under his watch with an avalanche of infrastructure and academic fortunes. The institution, under his leadership, maintained the lead as the most sought after university by admission seekers both at the undergraduates and postgraduates levels. He left no stone unturned to create a conducive learning environment for students as they recorded indelible achievements both in learning and research, owing to the cooperation and unflinching support of the various unions and the University management team.

The energetic and soft-spoken Orumwense whose tenure came to an end on December 1, 2019, has distinguished himself in his commitment to ensuring and promoting academic excellence by providing students of the institution the enabling learning environment to thrive. It is in this regard that students and teaching staff of the University have won several academic laurels and scholarships across various faculties and departments, as well as secured for themselves placements in international training and conferences.

Another demonstration of the deliberate efforts at improving operational and organizational efficiency of the university system is the stable and uninterrupted academic calendar as well as the relative peace enjoyed on campus as a result of the increased level of security surveillance, supported by the procurement of six patrol vehicles for the security department. Besides, Prof. Orumwenses welfare-oriented policies for staff and students of the institution have made possible the peace and industrial harmony being enjoyed by all at the ivory tower.

Obviously, the huge premium he placed on the welfare of staff has prompted the regular promotion of staff as at when due, conversion, and proper placement of staff. It is for this and more that for the first time since the inception of the University of Benin, the Orumwense administration birthed the career progression for Porters cadre which hitherto ended in Grade level seven to Grade level thirteen.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: