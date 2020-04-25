Don Jazzy applauds US-based music duo, Roze

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Maestro music producer and founder of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy has applauded the effort of US-based Nigerian music duo known as Roze following their rendition of Rema’s new single “Beamer” in a video.

The duo made up of two brothers, Row and Zuwa had posted a cover of Don Jazzy’s new golden boy’s latest single video on Instablog9ja and what was to follow was an avalanche of comments and accolades. The ovation was so loud for these guys that some of those who commented demanded that Rema should do a remix with the duo.

As the accolades got bigger and bigger with fans asking that Rema should do a remix with the brothers, some suggested that Don Jazzy, being the owner of the record label Rema belongs, should see to it that a remix of the single happens.

Upon seeing the video, @tribemanglobal purred, “ Hey @heisrema abeg feature these guys on your album.”

@awopepe said, “Just listen to what you did with Rema’s song on Instablog9ja. I think you are underrated. Had to search for your page. Well done, the sky is your starting point.”

Obviously moved by the comments and demands of many, the Mavin big boss himself had to respond.

“ Nice one guys,” he said with applauding emojis.

And the Roze too responded, “Big thank you sir”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: