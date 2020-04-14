Doctors say coronavirus spreads through farts

Kindly Share This Story:

The deadly coronavirus could be spreading through farts, according to doctors. But farts are unlikely to transmit the virus provided pants are worn.

Tests carried out have shown that the virus was present in the faeces of more than half of patients with COVID-19. They said more research needed to be done to rule out passing the disease on to people through omitting bodily gasses.

A doctor that raised the issue on social media, highlighted work by Australian doctor Andy Tagg which he called “an enjoyable thread about whether farting can cause coronavirus”.

In his findings, Tagg cited tests carried out earlier this year which showed 55 percent of patients with SARS-CoV-2 had it present in their poo.

“Well, SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in faeces and has been detected in an asymptomatic individual up to 17 days post-exposure.”

The doctor added that previous tests have shown farts have the power to spray talcolm powder long distances. It was warned, however, that if the infected patient was not wearing pants, and they released a large amount of gas, then someone else – if they took a close sniff at the gas – could be at risk. “Perhaps SARS-CoV-2 can be spread through the power of parping – we need more evidence.

“So remember to wear appropriate PPE at all times and stay safe!”

