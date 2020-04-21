Diri presents 2020 appropriation bill to Bayelsa Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, on Tuesday, presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N242.28 billion to the Bayelsa House of Assembly.

Presenting his maiden budget estimate christened: “Consolidation for Prosperity 2020,” the governor said the Appropriation Bill defined the structure of the economic activities to be undertaken in the fiscal year.

In a statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, Diri said the policy thrust of his administration in the next four years is aimed at consolidating on the gains already made by his predecessor.

He said his administration would embark on special programmes and projects aimed at wealth creation.

Diri added that the government would encourage the people to participate in agriculture, small and medium scale enterprises and create opportunities for the private sector in the state.

He noted that other programmes include infrastructure development, housing, and urban renewal, human capital development and public sector and financial management reforms.

On the current economic outlook, the governor said as a result of the ravaging effect of COVID-19 on the global economy, there was a need for prudent management of resources.

He said the price of crude oil had nosedived drastically, thus affecting revenue allocations from the Federation Account.

