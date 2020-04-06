Diocese of Lagos West donates materials, money to fight Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

LAGOS—The diocese of Lagos West, Anglican Communion has donated materials worth more than N5 million and undisclosed sum of money to support the fight against Coronavirus pandemic in Lagos state.

The items were delivered to the ministry of health on behalf of the Bishop James Odedeji by the Dean of the Cathedral Ven Goke Agara while the monetary donation was paid into the dedicated account for that purpose.

The representative of the government commended the Church for the gifts adding that they were coming at a time most needed.

Vanguard

