Diesel Leakage: Concept Nova offers fuel control solution to essential service providers

Concept Nova, one of Africa’s fastest-growing technology solution companies has unveiled its FuelControl System (FCS), a diesel management solution to enable essential service providers eliminate diesel leakage and theft challenges in their day-to-day operations.

The Fuel Control System is a state-of-the-art telematics solution that puts control of stationary and mobile assets in the hands of essential service providers; allowing them save cost, maintain profitability and meet rising business demands.

According to the Managing Director, Mr. Chukwuma Ochonogor, “With the erratic public power supply in the country, many essential service providers such as FMCGs, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics and Haulage companies and others rely more on diesel for their generators, storage facility and fleet to stay productive during this period. This is why we are offering our affordable diesel management solution to help prevent diesel leakage and theft occurrences during offloading and refuelling of diesel-powered assets.”

Narrating his experience with the diesel management solution, Obi Okafor, Admin and Procurement Manager at a Financial Services firm said “Diesel is one of the top three expenses incurred by my organization every year as we rely heavily on our generators for constant electricity supply.

“For some time, we suspected our diesel suppliers were shortchanging us by not delivering the exact volume of diesel paid for. Using Concept Nova’s diesel management solution helped us confirm our suspicions, get our money’s worth and save millions of Naira.”

Speaking further, Ochonogor said, “To ensure our customers also save cost while enjoying Return on Investment on every litre of diesel purchased, the FCS provides real-time reports that help businesses remotely monitor and audit diesel usage trends for accountability purposes.”

“To enable essential service providers maintain profitability and meet rising demands, alerts and push notifications about changes in diesel levels are also sent via SMS and email,” Ochonogoradded.

Concept Nova’s Fuel Control solution has helped many businesses address several challenges by driving continuous improvement to business operations and create value geared towards achieving a Connected Economy.

The Fuel Control Solution has helped many businesses in several industries, ranging from pharmaceuticals, FMCGs, Mobile Telecommunications, Retail and Wholesale, Hotels and Hospitality, Freight and Haulage, Oil and Gas amongst others.

