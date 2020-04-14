DICOMAG worries over welfare of persons with diabetes as COVID-19 spreads

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Diabetes Control Media Advisory Group, DICOMAG, in collaboration with Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre, has urged Nigerians living with diabetes and others at high risk to take special precautions to prevent infection by COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr. Afokoghene Rita Isiavwe, who is the Chairman, DICOMAG Board of Trustees, said persons with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes can keep safe by staying at home.

Further, she said: “Practice social distancing. Do not go out unless it is absolutely necessary. If you must go out-doors, cover your face with a face mask.

“Basic hygiene measures like washing of your hands. As simple as it sounds, washing your hands with soap and water several times a day reduces your chances of getting infected with germs. This should include, and not restricted to before eating, before cooking, after using the restroom, after doing any chore, after returning from a public space.

“Stay active indoors with Indoor exercising. Put on your favourite music and dance…yes dancing is a good form of aerobics exercise. You don’t have to go outdoors to keep fit. Go online and check for videos on aerobics and indoor exercise regimens you can practice at home. Choose a time of the day for exercising.”

Others include – Eat healthily: there’s a tendency to eat more than usual if you are locked down at home. Keep healthy and low-calorie snacks at hand.

Mental Health Check: Choose to focus on positive things and events around you. Catch up on reading your favorite magazines and books or watching your favorite movie or comedy. Connect with your loved ones using technology. Several platforms are available to have video calls, ask any tech-savvy household member to help you with this. Make sure you get good quality sleep and rest well.

Spiritual Health: Take care of your spiritual health. This lockdown period is a good time to spend in prayers and in God’s presence. Find out from your religious leader the available online platforms to get connected to your regular place of worship. There are also several religious stations on Cable Satellite television to help you remain connected this season.

Medications and essential supplies stock: Ensure you have adequate stock of your medications and medical supplies like glucometer strips etc. Contact your health care provider for refill of your medications. Some will be able to deliver to your door step.

General Medical Check up: You can still see your doctor , and get routine medical advise with the help of technology for remote consultation. All you need is your Smart phone and/or internet to do so.

Emergency plan: It is important you put together a water–proof emergency pack containing basic survival items e.g. a month’s supply of your medications, glucometer, and glucometer strips, and your medical report detailing your medical history, allergies, and list of medications, recent lab results and medications, contact information of your different health care professionals, and your emergency contacts, a jotter and pen, torchlight and novel. This becomes important if you have to go into isolation or quarantine, or need to relocate at very short notice.

Finally get additional authentic information on COVID 19 from reputable sites like the WHO, Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

