Dickson urges Bayelsans to support Gov Diri’s measures against Covid-19

…Donates N10m to state Covid-19 Committee

Immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Seriake Dickson has urged the people of Bayelsa State to support the incumbent Governor, Siri Duoye, in the measures put in place to combat and contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state. Honourable Dickson also gave his support by donating N10m to the Bayelsa state Covid-19 committee.

Dickson who expressed regrets that Covid-19 case has been confirmed in the state despite the measures put in place, however, called for a concerted support of state leaders and all Bayelsans in tackling the pandemic.

According to him, “My attention has been drawn to the fact that the new NCDC statistics include a confirmed COVID 19 case in Bayelsa State.

This is in spite of all the sacrifices the people of Bayelsa have made, and the efforts that the Governor has made in trying to keep Bayelsa out of the COVID 19 web. This is indeed regrettable.

However, this shows that COVID 19 is now in Bayelsa and it is now time for all the leaders and the people to give concerted support to the Governor and state officials in the coordinated action against this deadly virus.

I want to lend my voice to call on the good people of Bayelsa to respect and abide by all the protocols outlined by the World Health Organisation, the Federal Government and the Government of Bayelsa State with respect to personal hygiene, social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

This pandemic is a worldwide threat to human society. All the segments of the Bayelsa society should join hand to support the Governor to educate our people on the danger this pandemic poses to our people so that we can minimize its spread as much as possible and reduce avoidable loss of lives.

If we restrict movement and respect the protocol, it would be easy for the state Government to work for our lives to come back to normal again. We should note that if more cases are discovered, the lockdown will be in place for a longer period.

In addition to the several support measures I have given to individuals and groups across the state, the Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation is supporting the state COVID 19 Committee with the sum of N10 million.

Once again, I call on all leaders to support the Governor in the various measures he has taken. I also urge all the traditional rulers, religious leaders and opinion leader to encourage our people to abide by the protocol.

These measures come with a lot of inconveniences which are all regretted. Elsewhere in Abuja, Lagos and others, the situation is not different.”

