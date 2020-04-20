Diaspora Nigerians, friends launch $25m Covid-19 Diaspora Support Fund for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

A group of patriotic Nigerians in the diaspora and friends of Nigeria, under the aegis of Diaspora Business Roundtable, has launched a fundraising platform, Covid-19 Diaspora Support Fund, to support the most vulnerable and at-risk Nigerians as well as the key health workers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The fundraising initiative, billed to commence tonight, April 20th, 2020, is aimed at providing medical equipment, funds and special trainings to Nigerian health workers to help them combat the pandemic.

According to the group, the Support Fund aims at supporting the most vulnerable, at-risk Nigerians and health workers through the funds that would be raised.

According to the promoters, prospective donors can “support Nigerians and Nigerian health workers by making a donation in form of buying food vouchers, equipment and other supports directly on the website, https://covid19support.fund.”

They said the website has features which will make the donations very transparent for everyone to track.

A statement by the group says, “The world is facing an unprecedented challenge with communities and economies everywhere affected by the growing Covid-19 pandemic. The world is coming together to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing governments, organizations from across many industries, sectors and individuals together to help respond to this global outbreak. The outpouring of global solidarity and support sparked by this shared challenge has been phenomenal.

“The Covid-19 Diaspora Support Fund is leading and coordinating the effort in Nigeria to provide financial support to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic.

“This crisis threatens everyone’s way of life, but it is especially difficult for people who are already vulnerable, including those with pre-existing medical conditions, older adults, individuals experiencing homelessness, refugees and migrants, wage workers, and those with inflexible jobs.

“The Covid-19 Diaspora Support Fund for Nigeria aims to raise $25M to support vulnerable Nigerian’s and healthcare professionals on the front line. In order to do this, we are asking for the help of friends and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

This is a challenging time for each and every one of us, but we ask for your help at this crucial point. Please donate whatever you can to support our friends and families at home. Save our country and our people. Help Nigeria, Save Lives!”

Explaining where the donations would ho and how they would be disbursed, the group said the donations would be used to provide, among many others, ventilators for hospitals, give trainings to healthcare responders, feed vulnerable children and deliver essential services to struggling families.

Your donation will help stop the virus’s spread and give communities on the front lines of the crisis the resources they need to act quickly and protect the most vulnerable. These include:

• Send doctors, nurses, and other front-line responders to communities in need

• Get masks, ventilators, and other lifesaving medical supplies to hospitals and clinics

• Produce evidence-based guidelines and advice, and make sure health workers and responders get the information and training to detect and treat affected patients

• Produce further guidance for the general public and for particular groups on measures to take to prevent the spread and prevent themselves and others

• Accelerating efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments

• Deliver essential items to struggling families and older individuals in quarantined cities and refugee camps

• Feed children that rely on school meals as their only source of nutrition

• Support hygiene awareness efforts

• And much, much more.

As the situation evolves, the funds will transition to support longer-term recovery and education efforts run by local, vetted organizations in affected regions. We will work with our partners on the ground to allocate funds where they’re most needed.

To further make the disbursement transparent, the group said, “the Diaspora Support Fund is going to be managed and disbursed by the Civil Society who will be strictly audited.”

VANGUARD

