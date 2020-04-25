Diaspora group chides Ebonyi govt on war against media

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

EBONYI Transparency and Accountability Network, E-TAN, a forum of professionals of Ebonyi State indegenes resident in Nigeria and in Diaspora, has blamed the state government for resorting to oppressive methods in dissenting to media reports about the state.

The group condemned arrests of two journalists in the state as arbitrary and assault on press freedom, noting that the life ban on the journalists was an odious repression.

President of the group, Ikechukwu Okogwu in a statement, on Saturday, appealed to the government of Ebonyi state to review their actions and position on the matter, with a view to mending fences with both the arrested journalists and the Newspapers which they represent.

It advised the government to always explore civil and legal channels in addressing any purported falsehood or defamation in the media, so as to ensure that the media conducts its activity without fear of harassment or undue victimization.

The group said that its recommendation will also foster complementary relationship between the press and governmental authorities in the development and sustenance of democracy, particularly in Ebonyi state.

“We reiterate our commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability and ultimately good governance in Ebonyi State, and pledge our support to cooperate with stakeholders who pursue similar goals,” Okogwu stated.

