Diary of dead woman reveals vital information

•Police discover suspect’s blood-stained under wears

•Bereaved family unable to raise N450,000 for autopsy

•Civil society reacts, calls for discreet investigation

The mystery surrounding the death of 31-year-old Rita Onyebuchi Atansi, is gradually being unfolded by crack detectives at the Homicide section of the Anambra State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID.

Last weekend, Crime Guard reported that the decomposing body of pregnant Rita , was found in the pool of her congealed blood on March 26, 2020, inside her husband’s apartment at Chimas House Ezimezi, Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, with flies hovering all over the premises.

Fingers were pointed at her husband, Ikechukwu Atansi, as the alleged culprit because he was found in the same apartment with the decomposing body which was already oozing putrid odour.

At the Awka Central division where he was taken to, he told detectives that he didn’t know how his wife was killed or who her assailants were. He stated that he was injected by some persons and that he slept off in his apartment , only to wake up on the third day to find the sordid spectacle.

Another reason for suspecting him was because after his arrest, policemen who visited the scene locked the door.

Determined to unravel the circumstance surrounding late Rita’s death, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, CP John Abang ordered that the case be transfered from the Central division to the CIID for further investigation.

But when detectives at the Homicide Department and some members of the deceased’s family paid a visit to the crime scene, to examine it by using systematic search and evidence-based method, the apartment was discovered to have been cleaned up.

Findings revealed that the Investigation Police Officer at Central division, Awka, allegedly handed keys of the locked apartment to the suspect who in turn gave them to a relative who went to clean the apartment.

Already, three persons among who was one of the suspect’s siblings have been arrested for this action.

Denial

As at last Tuesday, the suspect was said to have admitted culpability in the murder. However, he reportedly denied during another round of interrogation, maintainng that he had no hand in her death but that he was sedated to sleep for three days.

Already some of his close friends and relatives have also vouched his innocence in the matter.

Starling discovery

Information at Crime Guard’s disposal revealed that a blood stained knicker and boxers belonging to the suspect , were discovered by detectives during another round of search at the scene of crime. Also, a pillow case stained with blood was recovered by detectives during the visit.

All items as gathered had been taken for forensic analysis, to determine whose blood is on the materials.

Another useful evidence which is helping detectives in their investigation, is the diary of the deceased which was found inside one of her bags.

From the information inside the diary, it was glaring that the deceased could have had premonition of her death.

This is because she was said to have noted daily encounter between her and her husband in the diary.

For instance, she was said to have written down how her husband suddenly started buying her gifts, among other salient information.

Also as part of the investigation, detectives as gathered, have contacted the hospital where Ikechukwu Atansi was rushed to, after he was discovered in the same room with his dead wife.

Police sources hinted that the visit to the hospital became necessary as it would help them know the type of treatment administered on the suspect.

Family stranded

Furthermore, it was gathered that an autopsy ought to be carried on the deceased to ascertain what actually killed her.

Already, the Police have established that there were marks of violence on the deceased. But the autopsy is expected to give a clearer picture of the exact marks of violence and the weapon used to inflict deep cuts on the body.

Regrettably, the autopsy has not been carried out since the incident occurred, as members of the bereaved family are financially constrained.

Further probe by this reporter revealed that it would take between N400,000 and N450,000 to conduct the autopsy.

A family member who gave his name simply as Timothy, said, “ a pathologist has already been consulted and he told us that he would come and inspect the corpse first and the damage on it would determine whether we would have to pay more for the autopsy. He is yet to see it because we have not been able to raise that amount.

“We have been running from pillar to post to raise the money but the restriction of movement as a result of Codvid 19 has hampered this move”.

RULAAC reacts

Meanwhile, reactions have begun to trail the murder of late Rita who worked with Philip Smith Security Limited, Awka, Anambra state capital, with the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre RULAA, taking the lead.

Its executive Director, Mr Okechukwu Nwaguma , who described the incident as barbaric , urged the Police to unearth those behind the dastardly act and bring them to book.

Nwaguma, said, “ Members of the victim’s family, said their in-law, the husband to their sister, is suspected to be the murderer , as he switched off his phone and was unreachable for three days and he never, within that period, called to inform them about the death of his wife until the police discovered and recovered their sister’s dead body.

“RULAAC is curious to know the motive for this condemnable atrocity of murder which further underscores the ease with which the dignity of the human person and the sacredness of human life could be so wilfully violated.

“RULAAC commends the Anambra State Police Command for promptly arresting the suspect and urges full investigation to unravel the motive and other circumstances surrounding the murder with a view to ensuring that the perpetrators are appropriately charged and tried in accordance with the law. There must be justice for the victim’s family”, he stated.

The Anambra State Police Command on its part, said it would explore all necessary avenues to unravel the circumstances surrounding the matter.

As first step in the investigation, detectives as gathered, have been able to establish that the murder of the pregnant woman was premeditated.

Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said investigation was still on going.

He explained that: “On March 26, 2020, a distress call was received by the Central Police Station Awka, by 8.30 am, that an unusual odour was perceived by neighbours oozing out from the room of one Ikechukwu Atansi.

“Following the report, police patrol team led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chucks Nwoke rushed to the scene, opened the door and discovered a decomposing body of a woman who was later identified as Mrs Uchechi Atansi of Enugwu-Agidi ,lying lifeless in the room. After careful analysis of the scene by police detectives, marks of violence were observed on the body of the victim and blood spilled all over the room.

“Consequently, photographs of the victim, as well as the scene, were taken and corpse removed and deposited at Amaku General hospital mortuary for autopsy after it was confirmed dead by a medical doctor”.

