Deuce & Marcvx CEO lifts Ekiti indigents with foodstuffs during lockdown extension

The indigent families in Ilejemeje Local Government, Ekiti State had cause to smile when Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deuce lounge & Marcvx Nite Club in United Kingdom (UK), Abiodun Ajayi, distributed food items to families as a measure to cushion effect of continued lockdown over coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Ajayi, who understands the challenges confronting residents Ewu-Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government since lockdown pronouncement to prevent coronavirus spread in the country, distributed palliatives to ensure the beneficiaries have food at their disposal.

During the distribution, which was painstakingly done to ensure no one is left behind, indigent families within Ewu-Ekiti received food items from the philanthropist with joy as it ends their fears of having food at their disposal during the lockdown.

The CEO, a staunched member of the 2019 Presidential Support Committee in Diaspora, stressed that the empowerment to residents of Ewu-Ekiti was his contribution to President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for everyone to support the fight to end coronavirus spread in the country

According to him, this initiative was borne out of my desire to assist the needy at this critical point when our country is aiming to exit coronavirus affected countries.

“This is my own little way to support people with food items because I am aware of what many households, especially the less endowed ones, will go through during this lockdown. And with this at the back of my mind, the food item is designed to cushion the effect of the 14 days restriction order.

“I believe that at this time, we all must help one another and one of the best means to assist one another during this period is by providing food, which is the basic need for the survival of man”, Ajayi added.

The CEO argued that the distribution of the relief materials will assist residents in adhering to government directives and thus help in early containment of the global pandemic in the country.

He noted that one of the preventive strategies, which was been implemented by the Federal Government, was the lockdown directives designed to ensure citizens stay-at-home while medical experts tackle the pandemic.

While arguing that residents should consider the pandemic as a national crisis, Ajayi urged residents’ to comply with stay-at-home directives and embrace it as their own major contribution to the fight against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Ajayi further reiterated the need for residents to constantly wash their hands, keep the community clean and stay safe always.

